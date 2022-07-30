Serie A giants Napoli have held talks with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan this summer.

Kepa is looking for a new club after spending most of the last two seasons as the number two to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has been attracting the interest of several clubs but Napoli have made a concrete effort to sign him on loan this summer.

They have been in talks with Kepa’s camp for over two weeks and are claimed to have stepped up on their efforts to sign him.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Serie A giants held talks with Chelsea over signing the goalkeeper on loan on Friday night.

The negotiations are ongoing and there are several issues to sort out before a deal can be agreed upon.

Napoli want Chelsea to pay a portion of his wages as part of the deal to take him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on loan this summer.

Kepa has several options on his table but he has made the choice to push for a move to Napoli.

More talks are expected to take place over the coming weeks but Napoli are pushing hard to get a loan deal done.