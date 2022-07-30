Stuttgart have negotiated a 14 per cent sell-on clause in the deal to let Orel Mangala join Nottingham Forest.

The Bundesliga outfit have sold Mangala to the Premier League new boys and he is becoming the latest recruit for Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper

Stuttgart are banking €13m from selling the Belgian midfielder and the agreement also contains a further €4m in add-ons to take the final fee to €17m.

And, according to German magazine Kicker, the deal will also entitle Stuttgart to 14 per cent of any eventual fee that Mangala is sold for in the future.

If he flourishes at the City Ground and moves elsewhere on a big money deal then the Germans will receive a further cash windfall.

The 24-year-old underwent his Nottingham Forest medical in Athens before then flying to the UK.

He impressed at Stuttgart last term and losing his services is a blow to the Bundesliga outfit.

But it is cushioned by a multi-million euro transfer fee and the promise of more to come via a resale clause.