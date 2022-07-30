Torino are still interested in a move for Chelsea target Cesare Casadei from Inter but their chances of getting a deal over the line for him are low.

Casadei has impressed on the pitch at club level for Inter’s youth sides and Italy Under-19s on the international stage.

The 19-year-old’s future in Milan is under the scanner this summer as he has drawn admiring glances from both domestic and foreign quarters.

Premier League giants Chelsea are pushing to land the midfielder while he is also a target for Serie A side Torino.

The Blues are even claimed to have seen Inter reject an offer from them for Casadei while Torino were close to snapping him up at one stage earlier this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Il Toro are still keen on signing the Inter starlet and are their sporting director Davide Vanati has made it a point to keep talks open between his side and the Nerazzurri for him.

But as it stands, Torino’s chances of landing Casadei in the ongoing window are very low.

The Turin outfit want to sign the Italian youth international on an initial loan deal with an option to buy but they are some way away from matching Inter’s valuation of their star.

Chelsea remain keen on Casadei and all eyes will on where he ends up playing next season.