AC Milan are continuing talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a loan move for Japhet Tanganga and do have an agreement in principle, but both clubs are yet to agree on any figures of a potential deal.

The Rossoneri are close to putting the lid on a move for Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge and their hierarchy are set to turn attention towards other targets.

AC Milan are in the market for a new centre-back and Tottenham star Tanganga is at the top of their transfer wish list.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte does not see Tanganga playing a key role under him this season and is open to letting him leave.

The 23-year-old is aware of loan interest in his services from AC Milan and has made it a priority to join them in the ongoing window as he looks to earn regular game time.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan and Spurs are continuing their talks but have so far not agreed to any specific figures, although both clubs are understood to be agreed on a loan deal with a purchase option.

The Rossoneri have been in constant contact with Tanganga’s entourage for several weeks and they are keen on a move, although the Italians are yet to reach an agreement with the north London giants.

AC Milan are hoping they can sort out a deal for Tanganga soon but also have Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo lined up as an alternative option.