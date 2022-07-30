Everton are keen on a move for Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi, but they are facing strong competition for him from Trabzonspor, who have intensified efforts to snap him up.

The Toffees have roped in Dwight McNeil from Burnley to add to their attacking department, which will be devoid of the services of one of their former key players in the shape of Richarlison.

Everton sold the Brazilian to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer and boss Frank Lampard is still keen on further bolstering his frontline.

The Merseyside giants are claimed to be in talks with Lampard’s former side Chelsea over a move for their forward Batshuayi.

But Everton are not the only club keen on snapping up the Belgian as he is firmly on the transfer radar of Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

And according to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have already made a loan offer which includes a purchase option to Chelsea for Batshuayi and are locked in talks with the Blues as they push to win the race for his services.

The Belgian spent last season on loan at Super Lig side Besiktas and the Black Sea Storm want to take him back to Turkey.

It remains to be seen where Batshuayi will end up playing this season, but joining Trabzonspor would hand the striker an opportunity to play in the Champions League.