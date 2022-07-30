Juventus have spoken to the agent of West Ham United target Filip Kostic to check how far along the Hammers are in their swoop for him.

West Ham have held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over signing Kostic and have already seen one offer for the Serbia international rejected by the Bundesliga club.

They have been tipped to try to find middle ground with Eintracht Frankfurt as they bid to sign Kostic, but now the Hammers face a further complicating factor.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have been in touch with Kostic’s agent Alessandro Lucci to check on the status of West Ham’s swoop.

The Serie A giants wanted to understand how far the Hammers’ move for Kostic is along and whether there is still the chance to hijack it.

Juventus are now thinking about trying to hijack West Ham’s swoop because they believe Kostic’s versatility could all but complete their squad for the new season.

Kostic was a key man for Eintracht Frankfurt last season as they won the Europa League.

Joining West Ham would mean Kostic missing out on Champions League football this season, but a move to Juventus would see him remain in the competition.