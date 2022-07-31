Burnley are keen on snapping up Stuttgart attacker Darko Churlinov, but facing having to dig deep to take him to Turf Moor.

Churlinov, who spent last season on loan at Schalke and was hoping to remain with the Ruhr giants this season, scored the winner for Stuttgart in their 1-0 German Cup win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Burnley are now showing interest in offering Churlinov a new home, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, they will have to dig deep to tempt Stuttgart to sell.

The Bundesliga side have no intention of selling the player and consider him to be an important part of their plans this season.

Burnley would have to make a substantial offer to convince Stuttgart to part ways with Churlinov this summer.

The 22-year-old struck in the 33rd minute in the cup clash against Dynamo Dresden and will be hoping to feature for Stuttgart next weekend.

They open their Bundesliga campaign by hosting RB Leipzig next Sunday.

Churlinov still has a further two years left to run on the contract he signed at Stuttgart in January 2020.