Charlton Athletic and Oxford United target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi needs to sign a contract at Crystal Palace before he can leave the club on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi is expected to depart Selhurst Park on loan to clock up regular game time and League One is tipped to be his destination, with both Charlton and Oxford keen.

The decision over which club to join on loan has been left to the Palace youngster.

He must however put pen to paper to a contract with Crystal Palace before he can leave the club on loan.

The left winger was involved for Crystal Palace over the course of pre-season and also appeared in the Premier League for the Eagles last term.

With the transfer window open until 1st September, Rak-Sakyi has time to complete a temporary move away from Selhurst Park, but his suitors are likely to want to welcome him soon.

Charlton kicked off their League One campaign with a 2-2 draw away at Accrington Stanley.

Oxford meanwhile suffered a 1-0 loss away at newly relegated Derby County.