Newcastle United will bid £50m for Leicester City star James Maddison, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Leicester have already received a bid from Newcastle for Maddison, which came in at the £40m mark, and wasted little time in knocking it back.

The Magpies, who remain keen to sign Maddison, are claimed to be in the process of putting together a fresh proposal to tempt Leicester into selling.

And it has been suggested that the new proposal will come in at £50m.

It is unclear whether £50m will be enough to tempt Leicester to cash in on Maddison, especially so close to the start of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been quiet in the transfer window so far amid talk that they need to sell to buy.

Maddison made 53 appearances for Leicester over the course of last season, scoring 18 times and providing a further 12 assists.

He has another two years to run on his Leicester contract and the club are under no pressure to cash in.