Newcastle United are showing interest in young Bundesliga winger Ansgar Knauff, but look unlikely to be able to land him during the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies are busily at work during the window as they bid to back Eddie Howe with fresh faces, but doing deals has proven tough as clubs ask for top dollar when Newcastle come calling.

They are keen on established players to slot into the side, but also want young talents to develop at St James’ Park.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Newcastle have asked about winger Knauff.

Just 20 years old, Knauff is on the books at Borussia Dortmund, but has been loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt for 18 months, having made the switch in January.

Knauff is keen to clock regular game time and is focused on Eintracht Frankfurt, with an agreement rated to be unlikely.

The winger is tipped to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt to at least complete his loan, at which point different options would be on the table.

Knauff has been capped by Germany up until Under-21 level and his contract at Dortmund runs until 2024.