Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has arrived in France and will sign for Rennes on Monday.

Rodon has struggled for game time at Tottenham since he made the move to the club from Swansea City and he is surplus to requirements for current Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The Wales star wants game time ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar and Rennes have agreed a loan deal with Tottenham for his services.

He has now arrived in France, according to French daily Le Parisien, to put the finishing touches to his move.

The plan is for Rodon to put pen to paper to his contract with Rennes on Monday and then the club can confirm his arrival.

Rodon will link up with a club that finished fourth in Ligue 1 last term, securing Europa League football.

Rennes start their new league campaign this coming weekend when they play host to Lorient.

They then travel to Monaco, while their first meeting against Paris Saint-Germain is in January and Rodon could be tasked with stopping Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.