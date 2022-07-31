Lens supporters took aim at West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma on Saturday as the Hammers played a friendly clash against the French club.

David Moyes took his Hammers side to France to lock horns with Lens in a pre-season test and the two sides played out a 0-0 draw.

The game served as the last opportunity for West Ham to warm up before their Premier League opener next weekend, which is at home against Manchester City.

Les supporters de Lens à chaque prise de balle de Kurt Zouma hier soir 😭 pic.twitter.com/25lZm9AwYz — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) July 31, 2022

Moyes handed Zouma minutes in the clash and the Lens fans wasted no time in taking aim at the defender for his cat abuse.

Zouma was found guilty of abusing his cat in June and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service; the defender was also banned from keeping cats for a period of five years.

Lens’ fans chanted “meow” when Zouma received the ball in the friendly game.

The centre-back saw sponsors desert him over his cat abuse, with large sections of the football family shocked at Zouma’s treatment of the animal.

West Ham boss Moyes though continued to select Zouma as part of his team, despite calls for the player to be suspended by the club.