Fulham will pay goalkeeper Bernd Leno a salary of £7m a season to make the move from Arsenal, according to German daily Bild.

The German goalkeeper is second choice at the Emirates Stadium and has been keen to move on this summer in order to make sure he is playing regularly next term.

Fulham have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Leno and are expected to officially wrap up the arrival of the shot-stopper this week.

And Leno will be well compensated for making the switch to Craven Cottage as he is set to earn £7m a year.

Fulham are landing an experienced Premier League campaigner, with Leno having turned out over 100 times in the top flight.

He will strengthen Marco Silva’s options ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Fulham start the new season with a baptism of fire, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool the visitors to Craven Cottage.

Leno will be due to come up against his former club Arsenal towards the end of the month, when Fulham head to the Emirates Stadium.