Chelsea have informed Brighton & Hove Albion that they are prepared to pay £50m for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella, according to the Guardian.

Cucurella’s future at the Amex Stadium has been under the scanner since Manchester City made a play for his services.

Manchester City have already seen the Seagulls knock back their initial bid for him as they are holding out for a bigger fee, which the Citizens are reluctant to pay.

Cucurella has handed in a transfer request at Brighton, while it has emerged that Chelsea have entered the race for his signature.

It is understood that the Spaniard is keen on joining the Blues but Brighton are under no pressure to sell and are demanding around £50m for his signature.

And Chelsea have now communicated to Brighton that they are ready to splash out £50m for the player.

Levi Colwill, a player Brighton have been keen to sign from the Blues, could also become a part of any deal for Cucurella.

Brighton spent around £15m on Cucurella last summer and are in line to make a huge profit, provided his sale goes through amidst interest from several clubs.