Tottenham Hotspur outcast Giovani Lo Celso is currently in Spain, with a final meeting to be held to take the midfielder to Villarreal.

Lo Celso was adjudged surplus to requirements at Tottenham in January and sent on loan to Villarreal, where he impressed for the Spanish side.

The midfielder has again not found place in Tottenham’s plans for this season and Villarreal want him back.

There were complications in the deal as Tottenham were set on a price that Villarreal were unwilling to pay, but now everything seems to be going according to plan.

Lo Celso has now landed in Spain and soon there will be a decisive meeting regarding a switch to Villarreal in the coming hours, according to Argentinean broadcaster TyC Sports.

If the deal is not closed out at the meeting, Italian side Fiorentina are another option to ponder for the Argentinean star.

However, Lo Celso’s priority is re-joining Villarreal and he will be hoping that the results of the meeting are positive and he goes back to the Yellow Submarine.

Lo Celso helped Villarreal reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and the La Liga side are therefore eager to take him on this summer.