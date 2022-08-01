Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has insisted that he is not worried about summer signing John Souttar, despite his debut performance at the weekend.

It was far from a dream debut for Souttar in a Rangers shirt even though his side emerged 2-1 victors against Livingston.

He was overwhelmed by Livingston attacker Joel Nouble for the opponents’ early goal and was taken off the field after just over 65 minutes, with his performance coming in for strong criticism after the match.

Miller though does not see too much of a reason to worry, giving reasons for his tough start such as playing out of position and in a different formation.

The ex-Rangers star believes Souttar will have to get used to his team-mates as well, but ultimately he feels the former Hearts centre-back will end being making a good contribution as the season progresses.

Miller said on Sky Sports: “John’s a good player.

“There’s reasons behind it, I think pitch plays a part, maybe it’s opening day of the season, he’s not quite up to full speed, maybe it’s he’s playing on the left rather than the right, he’s in a four rather than a three.

“He’s a wonderful player, an international footballer, he’s been brought to the club for a reason, it was a disappointing day there’s no doubt about it.

“But there’s no doubt he will improve as time goes on and he gets to use his team-mates as well.

“First game of the season so he’s still got to get used to his team-mates, potentially get used to playing on that side of the defence rather than the other side.

“So I think there’s still a lot to come from him.”

Miller is not the first one to leap to Souttar’s defence as team-mate Connor Goldson too rushed to defend him and insisted that he will prove doubters wrong.