Serie A giants Inter are tipped to only sanction an exit for Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries this summer if they receive a huge fee for him.

The Blues roped in centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly earlier in the window but are still keen on bolstering their backline further.

Chelsea are currently pushing to land central defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, while they are also working on a deal for Inter right-back Dumfries.

The London club saw Inter knock back their initial offer for the Dutchman but they are not ready to give up on their hopes of signing him.

Chelsea could go back in with an improved bid for Dumfries, who impressed in his first season as a Nerazzurri star, having only joined them from PSV Eindhoven last summer.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter would only allow Dumfries to leave if a potential suitor forks out a fee in the €35m to €40m range for him.

The Milan giants only paid around €15m to snap him up from PSV but want more than twice that figure to let him go this summer.

Chelsea’s new owners are ready to back boss Thomas Tuchel in the market and it remains to be seen whether they will table an offer that Inter would deem acceptable for Dumfries.