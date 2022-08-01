Alan Brazil has expressed his strong belief that James Maddison would end up being a success at Newcastle United if Leicester City do agree to sell him to the Magpies.

In the market for more attacking reinforcements, Newcastle have zeroed in on Maddison after missing out on primary targets when quoted big fees all through this summer.

The Magpies made a £40m bid for Maddison’s services last week which Leicester promptly rejected but they have gone in with a new offer.

Brazil is convinced that Maddison would be a good signing for Newcastle if the move comes to pass.

He hailed Maddison as a top player who can chip in with goals and fantastic assists for Eddie Howe’s men.

Moreover, he backed the 25-year-old to do the same at St. James’ Park should the Foxes sign off on the transfer.

“Oh, he [Maddison] would be a good signing, don’t worry about that”, Brazil said on talkSPORT.

“He’s a top player, I think he seems to be overlooked in the England set-up, but when he’s on his game, his assists are fantastic, he scores goals.

“Without a doubt, he’d be a huge success at Newcastle.”

Maddison ended the 2021/22 season having made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals to finish as their top goalscorer, and laying on 12 assists besides.

Leicester need to sell before they can buy this summer and it remains to be seen if they will cash in on Maddison.