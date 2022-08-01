Rennes technical director Florian Maurice believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon has an aggressive side to his game that will allow the Ligue 1 outfit to be more effective defensively.

The Wales international had been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer and finally signed for Rennes on Monday.

The 24-year-old will now spend the rest of the season at Roazhon Park with the French club having the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Having seen Rodon in action at Roazhon Park back in September last year, the Rennes technical director is confident that his side have been able to sign a “real central defender”, who possesses an aggressive side to his game as well.

“Joe comes from a top club in England”, Maurice told his club’s official site.

“He will bring us his experience, even if he did not play all the matches last season. He played in Europe, as we have seen at Roazhon Park in particular.

“He’s a real central defender who likes to defend, he has that aggressive side that we need to allow us to be even more effective defensively.”

Maurice remains confident about Rodon called into the Wales squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“He is an international, a starter with Wales and will certainly be called up to play in the World Cup in November.”

Rodon will now be looking to quickly get to grips with the challenge of football in the French top flight.