Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has revealed that a host of clubs are trying to sign him on loan from the Whites and admits he will discuss his future once he regains full fitness.

The 20-year-old has just returned from a spell away in the Spanish second division with Ibiza and is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament injury.

His injury though has not kept interest away, with a number of clubs in Spain and elsewhere keeping an eye on his situation at Elland Road.

Bogusz is aware of the interest and concedes he is surprised by the volume of teams that want to take him on for next season.

However, given that there is a new manager in the form of Jesse Marsch in charge at Elland Road, Bogusz hopes that the 48-year-old will want to take a look at him before deciding on his future.

“I heard that there are loan offers in the club, including from Spain and other countries”, Bogusz was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I was very surprised when I found out how many clubs are interested in me. Everything will depend on Leeds.

“I’ve heard rumors that they want to keep me because there’s a new coach and he’ll want to take a look at me.

“First, I want to go back to normal training.

“Then we will talk and decide where I will play in the fall.”

Bogusz has three senior Leeds appearances against his name, two of which have come in the EFL Cup and one in the Championship.