Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate is likely to be loaned out this summer as he does not form part of manager Jesse Marsch’s plans, according to The Athletic.

Bate signed for Leeds last summer and played primarily in the Under-23s last season, racking up more than 20 league appearances.

However, he did also get a taste of first-team football as he made his debut in January in the FA Cup and went on to make three appearances in the Premier League.

If he had hopes however of being a first-team regular at Elland Road this season on the back of that, they are not likely to be fulfilled.

Bate is now expected to be loaned out by the Leeds this summer and in doing so could join the likes of Charlie Cresswell and Tyler Roberts.

With a stacked midfield at Elland Road, courtesy of Leeds bringing in a generous amount of signings in that area, Bate may struggle this season to get game-time and thus the Whites have decided to loan him out.

Bate was not part of Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia, further proving that he does not form part of Marsch’s plans.

All three of Leeds’ loan outgoings this summer have been to the Championship and it remains to be seen if a second tier side is Bate’s destination as well.