Leicester City have made Lyon star Houssem Aouar a priority if James Maddison leaves for Newcastle United, it has been claimed in France.

Aouar has just one year remaining on his contract with Lyon and his exit from the French team this summer is rated as being likely.

Spanish side Real Betis were in the conversation to sign the Lyon star, but the move has hit a dead-end, opening up the possibility for others to take him on.

Newcastle are interested in buying Leicester’s star midfielder Maddison, who is claimed to want the move, though boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted they are not looking to sell.

However, Leicester have made Aouar the target to pursue if Maddison leaves them this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Newcastle have submitted a second bid for Maddison and if Leicester are tempted, they will look towards Aouar on priority.

Aouar is an academy product of Lyon and has never played for any other club in his professional career, making over 200 appearances for the French giants.

Last season he played in every one of their Europa League matches and missed just two games in Ligue 1, contributing with eight goals and four assists.