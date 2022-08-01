Newcastle United have gone in with a bid to test Leeds United’s resolve to keep hold of winger Jack Harrison, but look likely to need to offer more.

Eddie Howe wants new final third options adding to the ranks at St James’ Park, but Newcastle have so far failed to deliver any to the former Bournemouth boss.

They are intensifying their efforts to deliver for Howe and have now solidified their interest in Leeds winger Harrison.

Newcastle have offered Leeds a fee of €40m for the former Manchester City star, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

However, Leeds are hoping for more money if they are to let the 25-year-old depart and it is suggested they want €47m.

The ball may soon be put back into Newcastle’s court to come up with a proposal which will satisfy Leeds and allow them to land Harrison.

Newcastle believe that if they agree a fee with Leeds then Harrison can be tempted to the north east.

Leeds have already lost key men in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer, and could also sell Harrison before the transfer window slams shut.