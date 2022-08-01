Galatasaray are leading the chase for Lucas Torreira’s signature having already reached an agreement in principle on contractual terms with the Arsenal star’s entourage.

Torreira is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium and the club are looking to offload him this summer.

The Uruguayan has admirers in Italy in the shape of Sampdoria and Fiorentina, but he has also attracted interest from Turkey.

Super Lig giants Galatasaray are keen on snapping up the midfielder and have been in talks with Arsenal over a move for him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Galatasaray are the team closest to securing Torreira’s signature.

Galatasaray have already reached an agreement in principle over terms of a three-year contract with Torreira’s entourage.

The player is also keen on moving to Turkey but Galatasaray are yet to agree on a deal with Arsenal.

Galatasaray are working hard to get a deal over the line for the Gunners star having offered him a contract worth over €3m per annum.