Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has stressed the need for the Toffees to be at the top of their game when Chelsea come to visit on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin scored the opener as Everton concluded their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park, just the second pre-season win for the Toffees after losing both of their games during the tour of the United States.

The 25-year-old made only 18 appearances in all competitions during an injury-curtailed 2021/22 season, scoring five goals and laying on two assists.

Ahead of the start of the new campaign, the forward stated that he is in much better condition and ready to get the season started.

“It’s been a great pre-season so far, I’ve been working hard, getting fit and I’m feeling strong and sharp”, Calvert-Lewin told EvertonTV.

Calvert-Lewin also emphasised the need to use the final week before the start of their Premier League campaign to fine-tune things so as to be ready to face Chelsea.

“I’m just raring to go.

“We’ve got another week’s prep for the Chelsea game, when we need to fine-tune things.

“We all know we need to be at the top of our game”, he added.

Everton finished last season in 16th place, securing survival on the penultimate matchday with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard will be keen for the Toffees to get off to a good start this term.