West Ham United left-sided star Arthur Masuaku has almost completed a move to Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Hammers have been busy in the transfer market and want more recruits for boss David Moyes, but players are also heading out of the London Stadium exit door.

Defender Masuaku is set to depart the club and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, his move to Besiktas is nearly complete.

The former Valenciennes left-sided star is set to join the Turkish club on a loan deal.

Besiktas will also have an option to sign Masuaku on a permanent deal if he impresses during his spell at the club.

The 28-year-old was signed by West Ham from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2016, but Hammers boss Moyes now prefers other options.

Besiktas could finish just sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

They start the new campaign on Saturday, with Kayserispor the visitors, and it remains to be seen if Masuaku will be involved in the league game.