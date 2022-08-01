Blackburn Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton has revealed that having seen what Tyler Morton did for Liverpool last season, it will be worth waiting so long to bring him to Ewood Park.

The Championship outfit confirmed the capture of the 19-year-old on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool on Monday.

Giving an insight into their attempts to sign Morton, Broughton insisted that Blackburn had to wait patiently for the whole of pre-season given how close the talent was to the Liverpool first-team.

However, having seen the midfielder perform for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side, Broughton is confident that their wait for Morton was worth it.

“We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season”, Broughton told his club’s official website.

“But after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.”

The Blackburn director of football insisted that while strengthening midfield was one of their goals for the summer, a loan suited the requirements given that the aim was not to block the medium-term pathways for young players.

“Strategically we knew we needed to add another central midfielder to the squad for this season.

“A loan suited us ideally to ensure we didn’t block the medium-term pathways of some of our own young midfielders who have done so well for us over the last eight weeks.”

Morton has nine senior appearances for Liverpool against his name, two of which have been in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.