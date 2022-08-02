Bristol City are not interested in signing Jovane Cabral from Sporting Lisbon this summer contrary to reports doing the rounds on the continent, according to Bristol World.

Cabral spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Lazio, for whom he made only four appearances, including three in Serie A, as he was unable to earn Maurizio Sarri’s trust.

All in all, the Cape Verde winger made 21 appearances in what was an injury-ridden campaign, scoring four goals and laying on a solitary assist.

Cabral has entered the final year of his current contract with the Lisbon giants and is said to be available this summer.

The Robins are not one of his suitors in spite of that, though reports on the continent would beg to differ.

Sporting Lisbon finished last season in second place in Portugal, qualifying for the group stage of this season’s Champions League in the process.

The Robins finished the campaign in 17th place in the Championship and will hope to better that league standing this time around.

Nigel Pearson’s side are in the market for at least one more addition before the transfer window closes and will rely on the loan market.

The Robins lost their opening Championship fixture away to Hull City and will host Sunderland on Saturday aiming to get their first points on the board.