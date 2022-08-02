Crystal Palace are set to apply the finishing touches to the transfer of centre-half Kofi Balmer from Larne FC, according to Sky Sports News.

Balmer made 41 appearances in all competitions for Larne during the 2021/22 season, scoring twice, assisting once, earning ten cautions and one sending off.

The Eagles have agreed a fee with Larne for the Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who has two years left on his current contract.

Patrick Vieira’s side are currently trying to finalise the terms of the transfer with the 21-year-old defender, with an agreement in the offing.

Balmer was unable to prevent Larne getting knocked out in the first round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers at the hands of St. Joseph’s FC of Gibraltar.

Following the arrival of Chris Richards from Bayern Munich, Balmer will be the second signing made this summer to reinforce the heart of the Eagles’ backline.

The Eagles finished last season in 12th place in the Premier League table and will look to improve upon that standing this term.

They were the only team in the bottom half of the table to have a positive goal difference and have moved to strengthen their defence further this summer.