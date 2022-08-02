Rene Maric has expressed his delight at starting life as assistant to Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch and is happy to be at a club of the Whites’ size and stature.

Maric was confirmed as assistant to Marsch over the weekend as Leeds start life with a new coach behind the scenes.

The 29-year-old has worked at clubs such as TSU Handenberg, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

He has a previous relationship with Marsch as the duo worked briefly at Salzburg and he has now arrived in England.

The coach is delighted to start life at Leeds and has thanked Marsch and the Leeds hierarchy for giving him the opportunity.

Maric is pleased to be at Leeds and added Elland Road has already made a solid impression on him.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Great feeling to finally start at Leeds United!

“Very grateful to Jesse Marsch, Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta for offering me such a chance at a club with great environment, fans, people and history.

“The first impressions are amazing, Elland Road feels great.

“Side before self — every time!”

Marsch and Maric will look to prepare the Leeds side in the best way possible ahead of their league opener against Wolves on Saturday.