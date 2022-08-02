Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson admits he is excited about Liverpool loan star Tyler Morton, as he thinks the midfielder has a superb understanding of the game.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made nine first team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, including two in the Champions League last season.

Following the permanent arrival of Barnsley full-back Callum Brittain, the England Under-20 international became Blackburn’s second signing of the summer.

Tomasson is excited about being able to call upon Morton and explained that he is capable of detecting moments during a match and understands when to press the opponents.

The Blackburn boss also praised the 19-year-old’s versatility as he can play in central midfield as well as a defensive midfielder.

Tomasson insisted that Morton’s loan to Blackburn is a crucial one for Liverpool as well and claimed that the Reds hope to add the central midfielder to their squad in the future..

“He’s still a young boy and is one of the players who Liverpool want to get in their team in the years to come”, Tomasson told Rovers TV.

“For Liverpool, this is an important loan, and he has to deserve minutes with us.

“He has quality on the ball, he wants the ball and is equally comfortable playing in defensive midfield or central midfield positions.

“He’s good at reading triggers, he knows when to press and when not to press, he sees the right passes and takes very few touches.

“He sees the game and is a clever player.”

Morton will continue his development under Blackburn boss and all eyes will be on him whether he makes his debut against Swansea City on Saturday.