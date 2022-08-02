Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood is of the view that he is perfectly suited to Jesse Marsch’s counter-pressing tactics.

Greenwood joined the Whites in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal and linked up with the Leeds Under-23 side, whom he helped gain promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1, scoring 12 times in 18 outings.

Six of Greenwood’s seven Premier League appearances came under Marsch, with the 20-year-old returning two assists in that time, including a crucial assist in a 3-2 win against Wolves in March.

Greenwood, who has extended his contract until 2026, is of the opinion that he is perfectly suited to Marsch’s counter-pressing football and is confident that the Whites are ready for their third season in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old admitted that the previous campaign was all about getting some senior level game time and is determined to show what he is capable of this season.

“Obviously last season, it was to try and get some game time”, Greenwood told LUTV.

“This season, now I’ve had some before it’s to really show an impact in the team and show what I can do, show my talent.

“I think I suit the way we play a lot, counter-pressing and stuff like that, getting the ball back quick – that’s me.

“We need to keep pushing and I think we’re ready.

“We’re ready for the league to start now.”

The Whites will begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Saturday and Greenwood will be eyeing a place in Marsch’s starting line-up for the game.