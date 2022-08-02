Juventus are quiet regarding their interest in Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, potentially offering Tottenham Hotspur a free run at the player.

Zaniolo made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi during the 2021/22 season, scoring eight goals and laying on nine assists.

The 23-year-old winger has two years left to run on his current contract and is interesting both Spurs and Juventus.

A favourite of Juventus’ former coach Antonio Conte and former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who currently holds the equivalent positions at Tottenham, the Premier League side have been exploring a deal for Zaniolo.

They face potential competition from Juventus, however in a boost for Spurs, the Bianconeri have gone quiet regarding their interest in Zaniolo, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Spurs appear to be well stocked in attack following the addition of Richarlison, but with the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League this season, they will want many attacking options.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will succeed in tempting Zaniolo away, but they have started to offload fringe players from their squad, which they are claimed to need to do before a swoop for the Italian.

Roma took on Tottenham in a friendly in Israel at the weekend and ran out 1-0 winners; Spurs’ season starts on Saturday when they take on Southampton.