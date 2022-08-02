Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has expressed his delight at Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt’s contract extension and believes that the supporters understand how the player can influence games.

The 20-year-old joined Marcelo Bielsa’s squad in the 2020/21 season from Wigan Athletic and featured for Leeds’ development side in that season.

Last season, following an injury to Patrick Bamford, Gelhardt made 22 appearances for Leeds and assisted Pascal Struijk’s equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road which proved to be vital in the club’s battle to stay in the top-flight.

Orta expressed his happiness at Gelhardt penning a deal which will keep him at Elland Road until 2027 and insisted that the player has a bright career ahead of him.

The Leeds director emphasised that the fans are aware of the attacker’s potential as a game-changer and recalled Gelhardt’s assist to Struijk in Leeds last home game against Brighton.

“Re-signing Joe is an important moment for us this summer”, Orta told Leeds United’s official site.

“He is the kind of player that can change games, and the fans know this too.

“We’ve already seen some magical moments from him last season, none more so than the assist for Pascal’s goal in the last minute against Brighton, or his goal against Norwich.

“We believe that Joe can go on and have an amazing career and we are delighted that he’s committed his long-term future to us.”

The 19-year-old will continue his development under Jesse Marsch and will be eyeing a spot in the Leeds matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Wolves.