Monaco have already reached an agreement with Chelsea for the signature of Fulham target Malang Sarr on loan this summer.

Sarr is surplus to requirements at Chelsea with the club keen to loan him out after he was a bit-part player at Stamford Bridge last season.

Fulham are interested in the defender as part of their plans to strengthen their defensive options, but it has been claimed that he is close to joining Monaco on loan.

The Ligue 1 club have been in talks with Chelsea as part of their efforts to take Sarr to Stade Louis II this summer.

And according to Goal France, the two clubs already have an agreement in place for his loan.

Monaco have worked out a deal with Chelsea for the signature of the Sarr in the ongoing transfer window.

However, a deal is still not over the line as Monaco will still have to finalise the agreement with the player.

They are not expecting many hurdles in working out a deal with Sarr and signing him on loan for the rest of the season.