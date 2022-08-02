Monaco are in talks with Chelsea for the signature of defender Malang Sarr, who is also a target for newly promoted Premier League side Fulham.

Sarr was a bit-part player at Chelsea last season, making 21 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Chelsea are open to letting him go provided they managed to sign two more centre-backs that Thomas Tuchel wants this summer.

Fulham are interested in taking him to Craven Cottage but Sarr is also a target for a few clubs in continental Europe.

According to Goal France, Monaco have been in negotiations with Chelsea to sign the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ligue 1 giants like Sarr and are pushing to take him to the Stade Louis II in the coming weeks.

Monaco are aiming to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy but no agreement is yet in place.

Chelsea are only likely to sanction his departure once they bring in more centre-back options for their squad.