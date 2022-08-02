Newcastle United are not an option for Timo Werner this summer, with only two outcomes possible for the Chelsea striker, it has been claimed in Germany.

Werner’s future at Chelsea is under the scanner this summer amid talk that he could move on from Stamford Bridge.

RB Leipzig, the striker’s former club, want to take him back to Germany and are working on a deal, though Werner will likely have to accept a substantial pay cut.

Newcastle are also keen on Werner and have been eyeing a loan swoop, although it is suggested they would need Chelsea to shoulder a portion of his wages.

However, according to German daily the Leipziger Volkszeitung, there are only two options for Werner this summer and Newcastle are not amongst them.

It is suggested that either Werner will stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, or he will return to RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club are working hard to bringing Werner back and it is claimed there is a real chance of it happening.

Werner, 26, scored 93 goals in 158 games for RB Leipzig during his stint at the club, and bringing him back would be a big boost for the Saxony outfit.