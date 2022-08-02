Chelsea are far from certain to firm up their interest in Kyle Walker-Peters, with suggestions Southampton’s valuation is on the high side, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a number of defensive options before the transfer window swings shut on 1st September.

He is expected to land Marc Cucurella from Brighton, but is also hunting a right-back and Walker-Peters is a player that Chelsea are looking at.

They have asked Southampton about the situation of the former Tottenham Hotspur man as they mull whether to bring him back to the capital.

However, it is far from certain that Chelsea’s interest will translate itself into an offer for Walker-Peters.

It is suggested that Southampton’s valuation of the defender is on the high side.

Chelsea are expected to splash the cash to land Cucurella and would also have to dig deep to take Walker-Peters to Stamford Bridge.

Southampton are under no pressure to sell the England international, who is under contract until the summer of 2025.

He played in both the Saints’ meetings with Chelsea in the Premier League last season.