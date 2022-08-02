West Ham United star Conor Coventry has hailed Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen as a great professional and insists that the former Hammer has great character.

Cullen, who is a former West Ham academy product, left the Hammers in the summer of 2020 and joined the Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old made 80 appearances for the Belgian club before joining the Clarets in the ongoing transfer window.

On his debut for Burnley against Huddersfield Town on Friday, Cullen won the man of the match award and his former Hammers team-mate lauded his performance as top drawer in the match.

Coventry insisted that the Irish international has great character and hailed the player for his professionalism, which he believes is an example for young players coming out of the academy.

The Hammers midfielder also praised the West Ham academy for the job being done to develop talented young players.

“I watched the [Burnley] game on Friday night and Josh was top drawer and a well-deserved man of the match, to be fair”, Coventry told West Ham TV.

“I think anyone who knows Josh well will tell you what a great character he is and as one of the younger lads he is one of those to follow attitude-wise and professionalism-wise.

“Like you say, he’s really come on and blossomed and it just shows that the Academy know what they’re doing and we have got some good lads and good players out of there.”

Coventry spent the second half of the last season on loan at League One side MK Dons, making 22 appearances while scoring one goal and assisting one.