Tottenham Hotspur outcast Tanguy Ndombele prefers a move to either Italy or Spain this summer should he leave the north London giants, according to Sky Sports News.

Ndombele is one of the players Tottenham are looking to offload in the ongoing window as he is not part of boss Antonio Conte’s plans at the club.

The midfielder pockets a big pay packet at Spurs and that, coupled along with his asking price, has resulted in the club struggling to facilitate a permanent exit for him in recent windows.

Ndombele spent the latter half of last season on loan at his former side Lyon and another French giant in the shape of Marseille are keen on him this summer.

In addition to Marseille, Turkish giants Galatasaray are another club among the Tottenham fringe star’s potential suitors.

But Ndombele prefers a move to either Italy or Spain, should he part ways with Spurs this summer.

Clubs from Italy and Spain have lodged enquiries about the possibility of a deal for the midfielder, but Tottenham are yet to receive any firm offers from any sides in those countries.

Offloading fringe players such as Ndombele is a key part of Tottenham’s transfer strategy and it remains to be seen whether any club from Italy or Spain come forward for his services.