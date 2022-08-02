Simon Jordan has insisted that in his opinion Tyrone Mings is not the player to take Aston Villa to the next level.

Mings was recently stripped of the Aston Villa captaincy by manager Steven Gerrard, who opted to make John McGinn the new Villans’ skipper.

Jordan, who confessed to not being a fan of Mings as a player, commended the centre-half for his reaction to losing the captaincy and the positive message he put out in the aftermath of that decision.

However, Jordan does not think that Mings is a player capable of taking Aston Villa to where they want to go.

“I think his response to having the captaincy taken away from him is commendable, is an example”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“I suspect it’s probably been parroted from Steven Gerrard but notwithstanding that, he still came out and said something positive and I think that’s the right thing to do.

“I don’t think for Aston Villa to get to the next level, Tyrone Mings is the answer. If he’s the answer, then I’m not sure what the question is.”

Jordan believes that Mings plays at a certain standard as it would be impossible to play in the Premier League without that level of ability.

However, he further added that there are forwards who have made him look like a flat-track bully on occasion, be it with club or country.

“The bottom line is that I’ve not been a great admirer of his as a player. I think he’s a decent player”, he added.

“Obviously, to play in the Premier League you’ve got to be to a certain standard. It mustn’t be lost in translation that he’s a player who plays at a certain standard.

“When he’s been elevated up to the England level, when he was asked questions of at Aston Villa, I thought he was a bit of a flat-track bully and some of the players who were able to cope with that, were able to make him look very pedestrian as a centre-half.

“So, I think that’s beginning to see itself in perhaps the future of his position at Aston Villa.”

Mings made 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring once, laying on three assists and earning eleven cautions as Aston Villa came close to changing the destination of the Premier League trophy on the final matchday.