West Ham United have suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Piotr Zielinski from Napoli as he has rebuffed their contract offer because he is not keen on joining them.

Hammers boss David Moyes keen on further bolstering his midfield in the ongoing window and the club have been looking to snare away Zielinski from Napoli.

West Ham saw the Naples giants knock back their initial offer for the Poland international and they returned to the table with an improved bid.

The London club presented an offer for Zielinski which includes €30m as base fee in addition to €10m in easily achievable bonus payments, plus a further €5m if they qualify for the Champions League.

Napoli and West Ham were close to reaching an agreement on the improved terms proposed by the Irons for the midfielder but the move, as it stands is unlikely to go through.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Zielinski has knocked back a three-year contract offer worth €3.5m per annum, excluding bonuses, from West Ham.

At present the Pole is not keen on moving to the London Stadium despite West Ham tabling a huge bid for him.

It had been suggested Zielinski was opening up to West Ham, but that claim appears to be wide of the mark.

West Ham’s move for Zielinski is stalled and he is not expected to come to the English capital unless the player takes a huge U-turn.