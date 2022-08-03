Amadou Onana is stalling on a move to West Ham United as he prefers a switch to Everton, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham have been chasing the Belgium international midfielder throughout the summer and have now agreed a fee with Lille for his services.

They are set to pay €35m plus €5m in add-ons for Onana, but do not yet have an agreement on personal terms with the player.

It has been claimed Onana’s entourage are on a different wavelength to West Ham on personal terms, leaving the Hammers with work to do.

However, West Ham have a further obstacle to overcome as Onana would prefer to sign for Everton.

Everton are keen on Onana and are expected to sign a further midfielder after they capture Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.

Onana is stalling on a move to West Ham in the hope that a route to Goodison Park opens up.

Leicester City, who have yet to make a signing in the transfer window, are also keen on Onana.