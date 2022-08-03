West Ham have been chasing the Belgium international midfielder throughout the summer and have now agreed a fee with Lille for his services.
They are set to pay €35m plus €5m in add-ons for Onana, but do not yet have an agreement on personal terms with the player.
It has been claimed Onana’s entourage are on a different wavelength to West Ham on personal terms, leaving the Hammers with work to do.
However, West Ham have a further obstacle to overcome as Onana would prefer to sign for Everton.
Everton are keen on Onana and are expected to sign a further midfielder after they capture Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.
Onana is stalling on a move to West Ham in the hope that a route to Goodison Park opens up.
Leicester City, who have yet to make a signing in the transfer window, are also keen on Onana.