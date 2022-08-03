Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is only a plan B for Chelsea this summer, in the event they cannot land top target Denzel Dumfries, it has been claimed in Italy.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a number of defensive options in the ongoing transfer window after losing several players.

With Cesar Azpilicueta being heavily linked with Barcelona, the Chelsea boss is looking to bring in a right-sided defender to compete with Reece James.

Chelsea have identified Inter Milan’s Dumfries and Southampton’s Walker-Peters as their right-back options.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Chelsea are considering Walker-Peters only as an alternative to Inter’s Dumfries.

And the London outfit will only go for the Saints right-back if a deal for Dumfries does not happen; Southampton are suggested to want a substantial fee though.

The Nerazzurri have already rejected Chelsea’s initial offer for the Dutchman, but the Blues are not ready to give up hope of signing the player.

It has been suggested that Inter’s valuation of the right-back is in the region of €35m to €40m.

Walker-Peters made 37 appearances for Southampton last season while scoring two goals and assisting four times.