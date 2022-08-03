Espanyol are willing to take as little as between €25m and €30m for Newcastle United linked hitman Raul de Tomas.

De Tomas enjoyed a goal-filled campaign in La Liga last season and his exploits have seen him linked with a move away from the Catalan side.

He has been linked with Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Sevilla, but Newcastle could be an avenue to the Premier League for De Tomas as they are claimed to have enquired about him.

Eddie Howe wants a striker and De Tomas could represent a cost-effective option for the Magpies, who have been quoted big prices all summer.

He has a release clause set at €75m in his Espanyol contract, but according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, his price has been slashed.

Espanyol were looking for €40m towards the start of the summer transfer window.

Now the Catalan side are prepared to take between €25m and €30m for the striker.

Both Real Madrid and Sevilla are suggested to need to make space for De Tomas by offloading a striker before they can make a move for him.