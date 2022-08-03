Former Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan believes that Kofi Balmer can take his game to the next level at Crystal Palace and has backed him to succeed.

Balmer, who will leave Larne FC for the Premier League this summer, played an important role as his side beat Glentoran in the European spot playoffs.

The 21-year-old was unable to prevent Larne’s elimination at the hands of St. Joseph’s FC of Gibraltar in the qualification phase of the Europa Conference League.

Balmer’s performances, though, caught the eye of Patrick Vieira’s side and they are hurrying to get the deal over the line after a fee was agreed.

Craigan believes that Balmer has every tool he needs to be a success at his disposal, reserving particular words of praise for the youngster’s attitude and work ethic.

“I really like Kofi as a player and this will be a brilliant move for him”, Craigan told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He’s got the right attitude to be successful and I always feel that when you work your way up it makes you more appreciative when you get there.

“You’ve put the hard yards in, he’s had his appetite whetted and now he can push on.

“Kofi has had great coaching which has got him this far and now he can take this opportunity with both hands and take his game to the next level.”

Balmer will be the Eagles’ latest defensive signing after Chris Richards arrived from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Selhurst Park outfit finished last season in 12th place, though the only team in the bottom half of the table to have a positive goal difference, and will play host to Arsenal in their opening fixture on Saturday.

Balmer made 41 appearances in all competitions for Larne during the 2021/22 season, scoring twice, assisting once, picking up ten cautions and one sending off.