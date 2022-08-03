Antonio Conte has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur new boy Ivan Perisic is yet to reach his full capacity on the pitch as he only returned from an injury recently, but believes his experience will be important for the club.

Perisic joined Spurs from on a free transfer this summer and will add to Conte’s options on the wing and at left wing-back.

The Croatian suffered a calf injury in his final appearance for former side Inter last season, but managed to attain fitness in time to be involved in pre-season training with his new club.

Conte admitted that Perisic is yet to be 100 per cent as he still needs to return to his best when it comes to the mental and physical side of his game.

However, the Italian insisted that Perisic adds a lot of experience to the squad and backed him to play important role for the club this season.

Asked whether he thinks Perisic can hit the ground running in the Premier League, Conte told Sky Italia: “Now for Perisic it is important to get back to his best psychophysical condition, because he got hurt in the last match of last season, a serious injury, now he is back at my disposal.

“The expected recovery times seemed even longer, but then Ivan has recovered.

“Against Roma, I made him play from the beginning to make him familiar with the pace of the match and with his team-mates.

“He is not yet at 100 per cent, but he is certainly a player who has reached an incredible maturity from all points of view.

“Let’s not forget that he won [trophies] with several clubs and made a World Cup final.

“His experience will be important for us.”

Tottenham will take on Southampton in their Premier League opener at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Perisic will be handed a start.