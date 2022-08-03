Oostende coach Yves Vanderhaeghe has hailed Celtic loan star Osaze Urhoghide for the defensive qualities he brings to the table, but stressed he still has some areas in his games that needs improvement.

The centre-back was allowed to join Oostende in January on a six-month loan deal as he struggled to break into Ange Postecoglou’s squad at Parkhead, having arrived at the club last summer.

Urhoghide has returned to Oostende on another loan spell, this time for the entirety of this season, while the Belgian outfit have also managed to include a purchase option in his deal.

Oostende coach Vanderhaeghe feels that Urhoghide is blessed with a lot of qualities when it comes to the defensive side of the game, which is a positive as he is a centre-back and defending is the first thing he has to do.

“He is [like] a bear”, Vanderhaeghe was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant.com.

“Defensively he has a lot of qualities.

“And the first thing a defender has to do is, of course, defend.”

The Oostende coach hailed Urhoghide for his impressive physique, labelling him a monster and a beast of a player.

“His appearance is impressive, sometimes too impressive.

“He is a beast, a monster.”

However, Vanderhaeghe stressed that the Celtic star still has to improve his game when it comes to taking the initiative while in possession of the ball.

“He still has to grow a bit in taking the initiative with the ball.

“If he sometimes dances with the ball, he may do so with a little more conviction.”