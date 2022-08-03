Leeds United have not received another bid from Newcastle United for Jack Harrison and would want big money to sell the winger, according to Leeds Live.

Harrison has been drawing interest from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who believe the winger could be tempted to make the move to the north east.

The Magpies have tried and failed to land Harrison, but have been heavily linked with going back in for him before the transfer window slams shut.

It is suggested though that Leeds have not had another offer from Newcastle for Harrison yet.

They also are not keen to lose him and would need big money to tempt them to cash in on the former Manchester City star.

Leeds have sold Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha this summer and Harrison would represent another established first team star departing Elland Road.

The wide-man played a key role in Leeds avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

Leeds paid £11m to sign Harrison from Manchester City following a successful loan spell at Elland Road.