Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target Che Adams is yet to attract serious interest in his services from any clubs so far in the ongoing transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Both Leeds and Nottingham Forest are still in the market for more attacking additions this summer with a new striker a priority for both sides.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch is keen on bringing in a backup for Patrick Bamford, while Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper wants to continue his squad overhaul by signing a new striker as Forest go into their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds and the Nottinghamshire giants have both identified Southampton hitman Adams as a potential signing in the ongoing window.

The Scot has a number of admirers in the top flight and it has been claimed that an unnamed Premier League club have approached the Saints over a move for Adams.

However, Adams is yet to be the subject of serious interest from any clubs so far in the window.

The striker has drawn the admiring glances of several outfits this summer but there is yet to be firm interest in his services.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds or Nottingham Forest make moves to snare him away from St Mary’s Stadium this summer.